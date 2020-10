PETALING JAYA: The socio-economic and health threats confronting Malaysia now makes it even more pertinent for the country to remain united.

According to public policy analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee, the situation calls for the formation of a unity government.

“Such a government will need the support of the main parties, but not necessarily all parties currently in the government or the Opposition,” he told theSun yesterday.

He said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should work together with leaders in Sabah and Sarawak to set up a broader coalition unity government to replace the current one.

“These are no ordinary times. The country has been hit by a triple crisis. Firstly, there is Covid-19, then the economic downturn. Now a power struggle has taken centre stage.

“The crisis has not shown any signs of abating. It may even get worse in the next 18 months or longer.”

He added that Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has said there are new strains of the virus and research for the right vaccine will be complex and time-consuming.

Lim said a unity government, if formed, should be a smaller one.

“Sacrifices will have to be made by all present political actors for the sake of the nation’s future.

“A unity government that has a sizeable parliamentary majority can provide a more stable and effective administration than the one we currently have, to deal with the present national crisis.”

He said this unity government should operate with a set lifespan until the next general election in 2023 or even a little later if the pandemic and economic crises continue.

Lim said a unity government could also avert an intensified tussle between Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan for political power when the Dewan Rakyat sits on Monday.

“It can also enhance transparency and accountability and serve as a precursor to the electoral contest that will decide the mandate to govern.

“We need all hands on deck to ensure that we emerge unbroken from this difficult period.”

Non-governmental organisations coalition, Bersih 2.0, called on the government and the Opposition to reach a Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA) to ensure political stability, without emasculating Parliament on its budgetary power.

It said the CSA will allow the government’s budget to be improvised by opposition MPs to make it more prudent, effective and inclusive.

“If Muhyiddin can assemble a majority with names and prove this in Parliament, Anwar must play the role as leader of the Opposition and pursue a CSA that ensures a prudent and effective government, and a budget to combat Covid-19 and economic recession,” Bersih added.