Time to restore the people’s trust: Mohamad Hasan

PETALING JAYA: It is time for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his allies to restore the people’s trust after the political crisis which divided the country over the past two weeks.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said although the federal government is dominated by three Malay majority parties, the country and the people expect the new government to be for the rakyat.

“Malaysia must be managed through an inclusive and fair approach. All (Malaysians) have rights, priorities and interests under the umbrella of Malaysia,“ he said on his Facebook page.

He added that restoring the economic situation of the country, which has seen the stock market dive to a low not seen since December 2011, should be the highest priority.

“The economic gloom of the Malaysian economy must be revitalised and this effort must be doubled,“ he said.

He stressed that hard work, not inspirational speeches and rhetoric, was needed to move the country forward.

“It requires hard work, genuine ideas and strong cross racial and religious cooperation (for a Malaysia that is all inclusive, so lets work together) to make this a reality.“

He also said the time has come for people to reconnect as a nation and explained that what happened over the past two weeks was typical of a growing but volatile democracy.

“The country remains peaceful. His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has fulfilled his responsibilities as set forth in the Constitution of the country. The people (did) not panic and (have) acted rationally.

“Thank you Malaysians for this very patient and responsible attitude. You are all a true indicator of a progressive nation,“ he added.