Time to rise from the ashes

THE time has come for businesses to rebuild themselves after the ravages of Covid-19 over the last five months in this country.

We don’t have the luxury of time to wait until a vaccine is found or herd immunity to kick in to end the pandemic before embarking on recovery plans.

It is with this in mind that the government is issuing the RM500 million Sukuk Prihatin Islamic bonds in response to the people’s desire to help the government rebuild the economy in the post-pandemic era.

A “bottom-up” approach is adopted in the issuance of Sukuk Prihatin to open opportunities for the people and the corporate sector to subscribe.

As rightfully pointed out by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, it is a form of resource consolidation that reflects the solidarity of Malaysians in rebuilding the country’s economy.

At the same time, private enterprises could kick-start their revival to ensure commercial viability by looking within to rebuild.

Much damage has been done to businesses during this period. The losses extend beyond the financial havoc caused by the pandemic. Human capital also took a big blow as many staff slid into financial hardship and organisations lose key personnel to talent poachers.

By assessing the financial and manpower damages, companies can chart their recovery by tailoring their products or services to suit their situations. We have to cut our coat according to our cloth.

In revisiting our business plans, we could fine-tune operations to adjust to the new normal. For many, it is either to pivot or die.

We need to look at how the pandemic has altered our industry and identify the trends and focus on change, going forward. If we can find a gap or a need that we can fulfil, we should adopt that unique selling point.

A relook at the whole organisation is needed as the will to rebuild has to come from within. Real change can be effected from bottom-up instead of top-down.

Scaling down operations can lead to growth although the process of downsizing is an unpleasant one. By ridding the organisations of deadwood, we can ensure a more efficient workforce that is not bogged down by unproductive workers.

Since the fight against the virus is expected to be protracted and the recovery slow, funding is important. An injection of working capital to jump-start businesses is essential.

A goal and a timeline for rebuilding will help to define a recovery plan. We can prioritise areas to act on first before embarking on a full-scale overhaul.

Like all endeavours, a contingency plan is also needed to insulate us from future shocks. But whatever plans we have, change can only come from within. No one can rebuild a company without their employees putting their hearts and souls into it.