KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry’s plan to revive the National Suicide Registry of Malaysia (NSRM) before the year-end is timely due to the lack of a comprehensive database on suicide cases in the country, says Mental Health Promotion Advisory Council member, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

Lee in a statement today said the registry could be used to stimulate and facilitate further research on suicide.

“Now that the Health Minister has expressed his commitment to addressing the issue of mental health in the country, it is my hope that the ministry could declare 2019 as the year to promote mental health and utilise all available resources for this purpose.

“More awareness campaigns on mental health including against stigmatisation of those with mental illness must be organised to involve employers and employees, as well as other relevant stakeholders,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad yesterday when asked to comment on the NSRM said the ministry would address the registry issue soonest possible.

Lee, who is also Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman, also urged the government to implement a holistic public health approach, including cross-sectoral collaboration and training of non-governmental organisations to address social determinants and psychosocial factors contributing to poor mental health. — Bernama