PUTRAJAYA: For the first time, Malaysian students achieved a score of more than 700 points which is the advanced benchmark of achievement for Mathematics and Science in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2019.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement today that TIMSS 2019 classifies students into four levels of achievement, namely advanced (625 points), high (550), intermediate (475), and low (400).

For TIMSS 2019, apart from the paperTIMSS, the international benchmarking study conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Education Achievement (IEA) also introduced computer-based assessment, eTIMSS.

It said a total of 25 paperTIMSS students and 65 eTIMSS students achieved a score of more than 700 points for Mathematics with the highest individual score for paperTIMSS was 799 points while 764 for eTIMSS.

“In terms of percentage, six per cent students obtained the advanced benchmark in paperTIMSS for Mathematics and four per cent in eTIMSS, an increase of three per cent for paperTIMSS and one per cent for eTIMSS compared to TIMSS 2015,“ according to the statement.

For Science, 13 paperTIMSS students and 23 eTIMSS students achieved a score of more than 700 points with the highest individual score for paperTIMSS was 778 points while 747 points for eTIMSS.

“This is the highest individual score in Science since Malaysia’s participation in TIMSS in 1999,“ according to the statement.

MOE said four per cent students obtained the advanced benchmark in paperTIMSS for Science and three per cent for eTIMSS, an increase of one per cent for paperTIMSS and unchanged for eTIMMS compared to TIMSS 2015.

TIMSS 2019 was held between Oct 16 and Nov 1, 2018, involving 9,637 Form Two students from schools nationwide. -Bernama