MUKAH: The fire that made five families from Tingang Anjang Longhouse, Sungai Sebakong, some 27km from here, homeless last night was due to an arson attack.

Mukah District Police Chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said that the fire was started by a 31-year-old man who doused his room with petrol, before setting it alight for no apparent reason.

The incident was witnessed by the man’s wife, he said.

The suspect also slit his own throat before running away to the bushes near the five-door longhouse.

“The witness said that she and the suspect, who was jobless, did not have prior marital problems,” he told Bernama.

The suspect was subsequently apprehended and taken to Mukah Hospital before being referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

Jimmy said that the case was being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for arson and Section 309 of the same code for attempted suicide.

In the 11.56pm incident, all 36 residents managed to escape the blaze. — Bernama