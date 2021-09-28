Tioman Island and Genting Highlands tourism bubble put on hold

ROMPIN: The tourism bubble at Tioman Island and Genting Highlands, scheduled to begin on Oct 1, has been suspended indefinitely, said Tourism Pahang general manager Kamaruddin Ibrahim.

He said the move followed a statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that reopening of island resorts and tourism centres or destinations and inter-state travel would only be allowed when the vaccination rate of the country’s adult population had reached 90 per cent.

“Following this, only Pahang are allowed to travel to tourist destinations in the state while adhering to the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“For the out-of-state tourists who have already made reservations, we ask that they contact the tourism operators for advice, either to postpone their trip or otherwise.”

Kamaruddin said this to reporters today after viewing the implementation of the SOPs in Tioman Island at the Teluk Gading (formerly known as Tanjung Gemuk) ferry jetty terminal, the main entry point to the resort island.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry had reportedly proposed that after Langkawi in Kedah, three other destinations, namely, Genting Highlands, Tioman Island and Melaka be reopened to tourists under the domestic tourism bubble.

On the implementation of the SOPs in Tioman Island, Kamaruddin said among the SOPs imposed were that the visitors must be fully vaccinated and submit the results of their respective Covid-19 screening tests before boarding the ferry.

He said if the visitors chose to conduct their own Covid-19 test, they could buy the kit at the jetty or at another place but the test must be done at the jetty terminal.

“Individuals who have the test done at a clinic must produce the test result for verification before being allowed to board the ferry.

“Having undergone the test will give the tour operators the confidence to receive tourists,” he said.

In line with Pahang’s transition to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), he hoped the state’s residents would in turn help boost the sector which had been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After moving to Phase Three, many activities have been relaxed and inter-district travel allowed. So, I hope more people will visit the many interesting places in the state like Janda Baik, Rompin State Park and many more,” he added.- Bernama