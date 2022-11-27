Tioman Polls: BN candidate welcomes PH’s Mohd Fadzli’s decision to make way

ROMPIN: Barisan Nasional (BN candidate for the Tioman state seat in the 15th general election (GE15), Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, has welcomed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly’s (pix) willingness to make way for him if directed by the coalition’s top leadership.

Mohd Johari said Mohd Juhairi’s gesture symbolised a high level of maturity following Pahang PH’s decision to support the state BN to form the state government, in addition to taking into account political developments at the federal level.

“I take in the positives in the statements made by our PH friends who are backing me to ensure the new state government formed is led by BN.

“This is what we can call a harmonious unity government,” he told Bernama when met at campaign walkabout session here today.

Mohd Johari said he learned that the offer is being discussed at the state leadership level but no firm decision has been made so far.

Prior to this, Mohd Fadzli expressed his willingness to give way to the BN candidate if asked to by the PH presidential council, but admitted that no official instructions have been issued so far.

The GE15 results saw BN winning 16 seats in Pahang, one seat behind Perikatan Nasional (PN) while PH secured eight seats, which resulted in a hung state assembly as no party or coalition obtained a simple majority of 22 seats.

Following this, Pahang PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the coalition will back BN to form and lead the state government.

Polling for the Tioman seat for GE15 was postponed to Dec 7 following the death of PN candidate Md. Yunus Ramli on polling day (Nov 19).

Apart from Mohd Fadzli and Mohd Johari, other candidates vying to win the Tioman state seat are PN candidate Nor Idayu Hashim, Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang) and Sulaiman Bakar (Independent). - Bernama