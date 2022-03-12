Tiong capable on empowering country’s tourism sector: Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism is confident that under the helm of Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (pix) it is able to realise all plans to strengthen the entire chain of the country’s tourism sector in the coming years.

The ministry, in a statement today, also stated its confidence in Tiong in re-empowering the country’s tourism industry after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Tourism would like to congratulate and welcome Yang Berhormat (Tiong) on ​​his appointment as Minister of Tourism as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the formation of the Unity Government Cabinet yesterday,“ it read.

The ministry also said it is optimistic about developing the country’s tourism sector in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) based on support from stakeholders and industry players under Tiong’s leadership.

Tiong, 61, is one of the 28 members of the Cabinet who took the oath of office at Istana Negara today.

The Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president since 2016 is also Dudong State Assemblyman, winning the seat in the 12th Sarawak State Election last December. - Bernama