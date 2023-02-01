Tiong: ‘Don’t hurt the friendship between Malaysia and China’

PETALING JAYA: Tourism Minister Datuk Tiong King Sing has called for caution on comments regarding the impending arrival of Chinese tourists.

In a Facebook post written in Chinese yesterday, Tiong said the Chinese market is huge these days as it props up the entire industry.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge everyone to be cautious with your words and actions, don’t make unfriendly comments before you know the full picture.

“Don’t hurt the friendship between Malaysia and China, or create the impression that we don’t welcome tourists from China,“ he said.

Tiong added that any questions or doubts should be raised through “proper channels” in pursuit of win-win solutions.

Early last month, China ended its “zero-Covid” policy, which entails lockdowns in an effort to contain outbreaks.

It was reported that the global spending by Chinese visitors was worth more than $250 billion a year before the pandemic.