KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China with ministerial status.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today announced the appointment of the president of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) would strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and China especially in trade and investment.

The MP for Bintulu had served as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for East Asia from 2014 to 2018. - Bernama