Tiong: Sibu community gives thumbs up to police for good work

SIBU: The Sibu police have left a positive impression on the community here, for their good work in maintaining peace and security in the district, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (pix).

“Sibu is not like before (with a high number of crime cases). The community is grateful to the Sibu police for beefing up peace and security. I urge the police to keep up the good work in ensuring public safety, not only in Sibu but also elsewhere in Sarawak,” he said.

Tiong, who is the Bintulu Member of Parliament and Dudong assemblyman, said this when presenting two inflatable boats equipped with outboard engines and trailers, totalling RM33,800, which he donated to the Sarawak police contingent at Sibu district police headquarters here today.

According to him, he had promised five boats, but unfortunately only two had arrived when the factory making the boats closed down, following bad business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We plan to get the remaining three boats from Taiwan after this,” he said, pledging to donate 50 solar street lights, costing RM105,000, to be installed at the Sibu police headquarters compound.

Sarawak police commissioner, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, received the boats and equipment. -Bernama