Tipper lorry Operator’s Association urge govt to update cargo weight limit guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Tipper Lorry Operator’s Association has urged the government to update cargo weight limit guidelines for commercial vehicles.

Its president, Datuk Michael Loo Leep Chye said the current guidelines was last updated in 2018 and were outdated and not in line with current automotive technological developments.

Lorries currently are capable of carrying loads between 30 to 45 tonnes safely compared to the weight limit of between 24 and 30 tonnes currently permitted, adding that they had conducted engagement sessions with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in 2020 and data about the issue had been gathered by the department, even though no decision was reached.

“The JPJ acknowledged the data and agreed with the association’s suggestion for an additional 20 per cent above the permitted weight limit but it required the approval from the Transport Ministry.”

“We hope the ministry, especially Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook will look into the issue and give it the appropriate attention,” he said.-Bernama