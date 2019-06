MALACCA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) had allocated RM2.4 million to implement its adopted schools projects at 15 selected schools nationwide since 2003, including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Paya Rumput, which was launched today.

TM Group Brand and Communications vice president, Izlyn Ramly said that TM provided a 100mbps Unifi service, information communication technology laboratory and conducted co-curriculum activities through the programme.

She said that the co-curriculum activities included leadership modules, academic performance, co-curriculum capacity and initiative to curb social ills with the co-operation of the Pintar Foundation.

‘’About 20,000 students, teachers, parents and local communities have benefited from the programme which was conducted with a three-year implementation period for every school.

‘’TM’s adopted schools (programme) is also aimed at fostering awareness on the importance of academic achievements among the students other than being a comprehensive programme which encourages the involvements of parents and communities in IT programmes,’’ she said when met by Bernama after the programme, here today.

The programme was launched by Tangga Batu MP Rusnah Aluai and was attended by Malacca TM general manager, Ramlan Omar.

In the meantime, Izlyn said TM, with the co-operation of the Universiti Multimedia’s Creative Multimedia Faculty would implement Proof of Concept (POC) for the Smart Attendance System via a face recognition software at SMK Paya Rumput.

‘’It is hoped that the pioneer project at the school can be expanded when the POC is completed and, subsequently, we can offer the most sophisticated attendance system to other schools in Malacca and the rest of the country,’’ she added. - Bernama