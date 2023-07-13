TM confirms data breach alert - names, IC and contact details leaked

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia (TM) has confirmed a data breach involving historical Unifi customers’ personal information that includes name, national identification/passport number, and contact details. No financial information was impacted.

According to TM, breach has been contained and proactive steps have been taken to protect the data across its platforms.

“It has sent out notifications to customers informing them of the data breach and to be wary of phishing tactics including online scams, suspicious links and unsolicited phone calls.”

TM has also reported this matter to the relevant authorities, National Cyber Coordination & Command Centre, Department of Privacy & Data Protection (JPDP) and the Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission (MCMC).