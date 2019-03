KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to be the pioneer in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology for the Malaysian government and its agencies.

This is thanks to the memorandum of understanding signed between it and TM One, the business solutions arm of Telekom Malaysia Bhd recently.

In a statement, TM said the strategic partnership marked a steadfast effort to contribute towards the growth of the construction industry with the provisioning of more efficient road facilities, a smart traffic system and smart building, as well as enabling a thriving digital economy for the country.

TM ONE executive vice president Azizi A. Hadi said the company was excited to work hand in hand with the PWD to accelerate the delivery of its digital services and solutions to help government agencies at addressing diverse challenges across various sectors.

“As an enabler of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspirations, TM through TM ONE is committed to play its strategic role in realising the Digital Government aspiration through Digital Solutions and Connectivity,” he added.

Through this collaboration, both parties will be leveraging on each other’s strengths to create greater value and support the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy. — Bernama