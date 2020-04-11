TM restores international capacity lost due to submarine cable fault

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has managed to restore the international capacity lost on the Asia Pacific Cable Network 2 (APCN2) submarine cable fault ahead of the targeted deadline of April 20.

In a statement today, TM said the company was able to fully reroute and optimise traffic through alternate international link routes.

“Fine-tuning of the network is currently ongoing and we will continue to monitor our network performance together with our consortium partners in other countries.

“We would like to reiterate that the impact to our customers was minimal due to proactive rerouting of traffic to alternative routes and other actions taken, while restoration works by consortium partners are underway,” the company said.

Data connectivity to sites and servers hosted in Hong Kong and the United States had been fully optimised for its customers’ enjoyment, TM said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you (the customers) for your understanding and patience during the affected period,” it said, adding that it would continually monitor for developments on the ongoing situation and adapt its services to help customers.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission informed Internet users in the country that they had experienced minor Internet disruption due to damage to the APCN2 submarine cable.

The cable, which connects Malaysia to Singapore, Hong Kong and the US, is one of 14 submarine cable systems worldwide jointly owned by TM. - Bernama