JOHOR BARU: Telekom Malaysia (TM) has given its guarantee that a badly-damaged cable which has caused a service disruption in Batu Pahat will be repaired and services completely restored by July 15.

Affected areas include Taman Pantai Minyak Beku, Taman Ampuan, Taman Joseph, Taman Sri Pantai, Taman Batu Pahat, Taman Maju, Taman Makmur, Taman Soga, Taman Emas, Parit Kangkong, Kampung Petani, Taman Banang Ria, Taman Banang Heights, Taman Nira, Taman Damai, Parit Lapis Darat and Parit Gantong.

“The service to a few areas has already been restored,” TM said in a statement today while apologising for the inconvenience and thanking clients for their patience.

For enquiries, get on Live Chat at unifi.com.my/chat, send a message via facebook.com/weareunifi, e-mail: help@tm.com.my or dial 100 for the TM Customer Service Centre. - Bernama