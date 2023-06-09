TM, SK Telecom ink MoU to jointly develop Multi-Access Edge Computing in Malaysia

SEOUL: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, SK Telecom, today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) business arrangement in Malaysia, paving the way for the business to be pioneered and provisioned in the country.

The signing took place at SK Telecoms headquarters in Seoul in the presence of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and TM group chief executive officer (GCEO) Amar Huzaimi Md Deris.

“I am happy to have witnessed the MoU signing between TM and SK Telecom as there are many opportunities that can be gained from such close cooperation and collaboration.

“I believe this MoU is a step in the right direction,” Fahmi told Bernama at the signing ceremony.

TM was represented by TM Global executive vice president Khairul Liza Ibrahim while vice president and head of enterprise CIC of SK Telecom, Kyeong Deog Kim, represented the South Korean company.

Earlier today, Fahmi also spent more than an hour visiting the headquarters of Samsung Electronics and Samsung Digital City in Suwon near here.

The Malaysian delegation was welcomed by the chief executive officer (CEO) of Global Mobile Experience, TM Roh, and the CEO of Global Network Business, Woojune Kim.

In the meeting, several main agendas were discussed for potential collaboration between Samsung and telecommunication companies (telcos) in Malaysia.

“Among them, I have raised the issue of 5G usage in Malaysia. Although 5G coverage in Malaysia has reached 66.8 per cent, 5G users are only 4.2 per cent because the price of 5G devices is still expensive and unaffordable.

“Therefore, closer cooperation needs to continue to be forged between the Ministry of Communications and Digital and telcos with Samsung so that the price of 5G devices can be more affordable for Malaysians,” Fahmi added. -Bernama