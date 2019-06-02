TM To enhance UniFi services in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) Kelantan is enhancing its convergence brand, UniFi, to enable 30,000 customers in the state who are still using the copper network switch to the premier service, said its general manager, Azman Yusof.

He said there are some 10,000 UniFi customers in the state currently and this was seen as lagging behind the other states.

“Geographical condition, residential locations as well as lack of housing estates are the reasons that the UniFi service in Kelantan is somewhat backward compared with other states, since it was introduced 2015.

“Nevertheless, we are always improving the network from time to time with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the state government which are always enhancing the broadband service,“ he said in a meeting with the media here today.

On the UniFi coverage in the state, Azman said the coverage is only about 40% to 50% of the areas at present.

In the latest development, TM is continuing its #khabarbaik movement offering the latest UniFi plan with speed of 300Mbps, including UniFi TV unlimited pack with free 100 blockbuster movie vouchers at RM199 per month.

Azman said the package also comes with 600 minutes talk time to all mobile and fixed lines nationwide.

He said since the #khabarbaik movement was introduced, TM had shared several good news which focused on increasing good customer experience by providing UniFi installation services within 24 hours.

“The UniFi 300Mbps plan can be subscribed from April 15, 2019 via online at UniFi.com.my, TMpoint branches nationwide, TM sales representatives as well as registered agents.

“Besides this package, we also offer the UniFi basic plan with speed of 30Mbps at RM79 per month, and speed of 100Mbps at RM129 per month,“ he said.

For areas not yet covered by the UniFi service, he said, TM had just offered the Streamyx Jimat Hebat package in areas under the cooper network with speed of 4Mbps at RM88.

TM has also introduced the UniFi Mobile package at RM59 per month with an unlimited quota for members of the federal government agencies and departments and state government, as well as military retirees for the subscription until June 30, 2019.

“We are also extending this package to workers of small and medium enterprises, for the subscription until August 31. This package is suitable for the whole community,“ he said. — Bernama