TM to finalise 5G network rollout with DNB

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is in final negotiation with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) as it moves towards rolling out the 5G network in the country.

TM managing director/ group chief executive officer Imri Mokhtar said arrangements for finalising the equity agreement and the wholesale agreement with DNB are on track and it is working to meet the dateline of Aug 31, 2022 as set out by the Finance Ministry.

“As a preferred partner of DNB, we (TM) expect that the fibre leasing services that we provide to roll out 5G network towers, will pick up rapidly in the second half (H2) of this year, better than in H1.

“We have also written our interest to DNB to register as a shareholder, and the process is still ongoing,” he said in a media briefing following TM’s second quarter (Q2) 2022 financial results announcement.

Although there was no tentative time given on when the 5G network service would be launched as it needs to ensure all the necessary agreements are sealed, Imri said TM is continuously testing the 5G service, not just among its network but also with smaller groups of customers.

Elaborating on the usage of 5G devices, he said this would depend on the system of the device.

“As there are more and more devices coming into the market supporting the 5G network, it would very much be dependent on that system, which will not only apply to TM, but for the rest of the industry as well.

“We don’t see 5G as a mobile service, but part of our convergence’s proposition. We will continue to support the hyperconnectivity lifestyle whether it is 4G or 5G,” he said.

Meanwhile, Imri said that TM may revise its 2022 Market Guidance after the release of its Q3 results this year.

This came as revenue growth was improving at 7.3 per cent in Q2 2022 compared with 6.4 per cent for the financial year (FY) 2021.

Its 2022 Market Guidance for revenue growth outlined a low to mid-single digit growth.

“Looking at the momentum, we will, if necessary, be providing new market guidance. But this will be later (after Q3), where TM’s revenue growth is not just coming from unifi but also TM One, TM Wholesale and Credence, the company that was recently launched to drive our corporate customers in digital capabilities and skills,” he said.