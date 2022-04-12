TMIYC to be built in all Johor districts within five years: MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Government aims to build a Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) in every district in the state within the next five years, says Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the first TMIYC in Hutan Bandar in Johor Bahru came into operation in 2020, while the groundbreaking ceremony for the second TMIYC in Muar was held in the same year, and is currently under construction.

He said the third TMIYC in Iskandar Puteri, whose construction will begin in the second quarter of next year, is expected to be fully completed in 2024.

“We are doing our best, now there are three, God willing two more TMIYC in Pasir Gudang and Kluang next year. Hopefully, within five years we will be able to have it in every district,“ he said at a press conference after the TMIYC Iskandar Puteri Groundbreaking Ceremony at the Educity Sports Complex, which was officiated by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim here today.

Onn Hafiz said TMIYC, which was a strategic initiative and brainchild of Tunku Ismail, provided a conducive development space for the youth with various recreational and leisure activities.

He said the TMIYC in Iskandar Puteri would be built on 10.9 hectares of land and have a Social Hub Zone with an indoor event space as well as an auditorium and an area to organise art and cultural events.

“It also has an Active Zone which contains a 6,800 square foot People’s Gym that can accommodate 200 people at a time inside the building and on the roof...and a velodrome and BMX track - both of which have already been built - are also located in this zone,“ he said.

Meanwhile, State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said he hoped the construction of TMIYC would have a positive impact on the youth and reduce social issues.

“TMIYC in Hutan Bandar, for example, has successfully brought together not only the young people, but also helped strengthen family bonds while doing recreational activities,“ he said.

The TMIYC in Hutan Bandar houses various facilities for the public such as the Canopy Walk, Youth Centre, Mountain Bike Trails, Parkour Park, Kiddo Ground and Skatepro. - Bernama