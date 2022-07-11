TMJ denies saying ‘Umno is full of garbage’

PETALING JAYA: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim has denied that he issued a statement titled “Umno is full of garbage” that is currently making its rounds on social media.

Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, said that the statement was false, and he never issued it.

“This is a false statement that has been continuously spread by irresponsible parties on various social media platforms.

“The Royal Press Office (RPO) has previously made a police report regarding this false statement.

“HRH Crown Prince of Johor has decreed that all statements or news reports related to His Royal Highness or the Johor Royal Family will only be issued by the Royal Press Office or on His Royal Highness’ official social media pages,” he said in a brief post on his official Facebook account yesterday.