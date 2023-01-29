TMJ hints at offering posts of JDT FC CEO, Johor Youth Advisor to KJ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pix) has hinted at the possibility of offering the posts of JDT FC chief executive officer and Johor Youth Advisor to Khairy Jamaluddin.

This was hinted at by the JDT football club owner through a post on the official HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook page tonight.

Tunku Ismail uploaded a photo of him with the former Rembau Member of Parliament with the caption “Future JDT FC CEO and Johor Youth Adviser.”

“Experienced, proven, why not,“ Tunku Ismail wrote in the posting.

Meanwhile, Khairy responded to an official Instagram post of Tunku Ismail, which was accompanied by the same photo, by saying: “One door closes, others will open. Rezeki ditangan Allah (Livelihood is in the hand of Allah).”

The former Health Minister and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister also held the post of Youth and Sports Minister from May 2013 to May 2018.

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy and Supreme Council member Tan Sri Noh Omar were sacked by the party yesterday for offences committed during the 15th general election last November. - Bernama