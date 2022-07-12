TMJ: Onn Hafiz should wear slippers instead of shoes

PETALING JAYA: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim says Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi Mentri Besar should ignore the criticism over his expensive shoes and focus on his duties instead.

Tunku Ismail also quipped that Onn Hafiz should wear slippers instead.

“How is this matter even an issue? I was thinking of gifting watches to you (Onn Hafiz), and several government officers . Datuk (Onn Hafiz), I suggest you wear slippers following this.

“Ignore what people want to say. Performing your duties is more important,” he tweeted today.

Earlier, several Chinese-language newspapers reported the shoe issue which was based on a posting made by an individual on social media.

The individual claimed that Onn Hafiz had bought a pair of shoes worth tens of thousands of ringgit which received various reactions from netizens.

On Facebook, Onn Hafiz later said that the shoes were a gift from Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, saying the Johor Ruler had given out gifts before to state executive council members and civil servants to motivate them to do their best for the rakyat.