JOHOR BARU: Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has proposed that the state government enhances the special portal for job hunters to faclitate employers and youths in looking for jobs in the state.

In an entry on his Facebook page HRH Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail said the enhancement of the portal would enable the website to be more user friendly in encouraging all employers in Johor to register and advertise the job opportunities available in their respective organisations.

“In addition, the section on freelance work or short-term jobs should also be considered to assist the youths in the state who are involved in the ‘gig economy’ activities,” said Tunku Ismail.

Tunku Ismail added that he took note of the outcome of the study by the Khazanah Research Institute, dated Dec 12, which said there was a mismatch between job hunting by the youths and the method of recruitment by employers which had created a negative impact on the survival of the manpower market.

According to the Johor Crown Prince, the youths in the state had the choice of whether to enter the employment market via the special portal http://johorcareer.johor.gov.my/johorcareer/pemohon/index.php which listed job opportunities in the state of Johor.

“I believe if the portal is used in the best manner by employers and youths, the problem of the mismatch can be reduced.

“As such, I suggest that the state government empowers this portal so that it can be more user friendly and encourage all employers in Johor to register and advertise the job opportunities available in their respective organisations,” he added. — Bernama