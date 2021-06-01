TMJ urges Southern Volunteers to assist vaccination exercise

JOHOR BAHRU: Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has urged the state’s group of volunteers known as Southern Volunteers to be mobilised at vaccination centres to assist frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The non-governmental organisation was set up last year to lead volunteer activities, especially involving the state youths.

Tunku Ismail said the state youths should also play their part to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak especially now when the number of daily positive cases and deaths continue to increase.

Through a post on his official Facebook, Tunku Ismail said one of the ways youths could help is by volunteering in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme by spreading correct information about the vaccines as well as encouraging their family members and friends to sign up for the vaccination, among others.

He also urged the mobilisation of Southern Volunteers to assist the immunisation exercise by helping the people of Johor to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

“I hope that Southern Volunteers can encourage the youth to play a bigger role in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hopefully, the role of Southern Volunteers can be optimised to help make the vaccination programme a success and increase its effectiveness,” he said. — Bernama