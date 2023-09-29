TNB accelerates RE, clean energy initiatives through three flagship projects under NETR

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is making substantial strides in its commitment to drive large renewable energy (RE) and clean technology initiatives, spearheading three pivotal flagship projects as outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

At a recent analyst briefing for its second quarter financial results announcement, TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Indera Baharin Din affirmed the utility company’s role as the champion behind the large scale solar park (LSSP), hybrid hydro-floating solar (HHFS), and co-firing hydrogen and ammonia projects, all of which are integral to advancing the nation’s green agenda and economic growth.

He also unveiled TNB’s plans to generate a total of 3,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy by 2040 within the ambit of its NETR flagship projects, including harnessing 2,500MW through innovative HHFS technology, alongside an additional 500MW from five distinct LSSPs, with 100MW capacity each.

“TNB’s Energy Transition Plan aligns with the NETR, emphasising three key pillars: accelerating generation decarbonisation, developing a flexible cross-border grid, and empowering crosssector electrification and prosumers,” he said in a statement today.

Co-firing hydrogen and ammonia

TNB is on track to achieve its 8.3 gigawatt (GW) RE target by 2025.

Baharin noted that TNB had already achieved 48 per cent of its total target capacity as of June 2023.

“Including NETR Part 1 projects, we anticipate adding another 1,200MW of domestic RE capacity by 2025. We firmly believe that domestic RE will play a pivotal role in our portfolio, aligning with the nation’s objective of reaching 70 per cent installed RE capacity by 2050,” he added.

The utility firm said it is actively fostering partnerships with regional counterparts to support the realisation of the Asean Power Grid and had secured 10 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent.

“This signifies our commitment to advancing interconnection infrastructure development and renewable energy investments,“ said Baharin.

Large scale solar park

Baharin disclosed that TNB’s New Energy Division is supporting the Corporate Green Power Programme and is set to generate 90MW when it becomes operational in 2025.

The programme addresses the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions through LSSPs, complementing existing projects in Sepang, Selangor (50MW), Bukit Selambau (30MW) and Bukit Selambau 2 (50MW), Kedah which is projected to be fully operational by the end-2023.

Hybrid hydro-floating solar

Baharin said the HHFS project would be executed in four phases from 2023 to 2040, located at TNB hydro dam reservoirs.

“TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd will lead the construction of a 230MW capacity installation at the Temenggor and Chenderoh hydro plants as part of the 2.5GW pipeline. The project targets completion by 2025,” he added.-Bernama