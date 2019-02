TAIPING: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has allocated RM5.8 million in funds over the last two years to spearhead the research and development (R&D) of firefly niche in the country.

General manager (generation and environment) TNB Research (TNBR), Dr Mohd Hariffin Boosroh said the research was done after the TNBR success in conserving firefly colonies in Kampung Kuantan in Selangor which now received millions of foreign and local visitors.

He said TNBR had identified 10 firefly colony areas across the country and selected three new potential locations namely Kampung Dew here, Sungai Timun Rembau in Negri Sembilan and Kampung Yak Yah, Kemaman in Terengganu.

He said TNBR through a research grant had started research with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) at those three new locations over the past three years including in Kampung Dew in May last year.

“The main objective of the Kampung Dew study is to develop a sustainable ecosystem management plan for the conservation of the firefly populations and their habitats,“ he said in a speech at the Sustainable Community and Environment Programme at Kampung Dew here today.

Mohd Hariffin said research at the Kampung Dew found that firefly population at Sungai Sepetang is in a stable state and two species of fireflies were found there namely, the Pteroptyx and the Pteroptyx Valida. — Bernama