TNB appoints contractor to fix power cable under Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Malaysia Highway Authority and PLUS Malaysia Bhd have appointed a contractor to repair electrical cables under the Penang Bridge at Km3.2 which caught fire last week.

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said until today, the company had not received full information from the Fire Department about the cause of the fire.

“The contractor will enter the site tomorrow and the repair work is expected to take 119 days or four months.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the repair cost is still under evaluation,“ he told reporters after launching the state-level back-to-school ‘Ceria ke Sekolah’ programme here today.

On Feb 22, a fire broke out at Km3.2 of the Penang Bridge involving a 132-kilovolt cable from the Bukit Tengah to the Bayan Mutiara transmission main intake.

Commenting on the TNB’s corporate social responsibility programme, Mahdzir said it involved a total of 1,400 students who would each receive RM100.

TNB has allocated RM3 million this year to help students from financially needy families, he added. — Bernama