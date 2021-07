SHAH ALAM: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) contributed RM30,000 to three families who were victims of a fire in Taman Seri 12, Kapar, Klang district, on March 4.

TNB Genco managing director, Datuk Nor Azman Mufti said the contribution which was a zakat wakalah of RM10,000 each was given to the victims - Yusni Mohd Sharif, 55; Siti Atikah Ibrahim, 33 and Abdul Muiz Ahmad Safari, 28, who live in the neighbourhood of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Power Station in Kapar, owned by TNB Genco's subsidiary, Kapar Energy Ventures (KEV) Sdn Bhd.

“TNB is always sensitive to the needs of the community around the neighbourhood where it operates. Those who are victims of this fire need to be helped, especially in such a challenging situation now," he said in a statement today.

In the same statement, fire victim Siti Atikah expressed her gratitude for TNB's contribution to finance the rebuilding of her destroyed house and it also boosted her spirit in raising her two young children.

For Abdul Muiz, although only part of his house was damaged by the fire, the aid provided by TNB would come in very handy for him and his family in financing the cost of repairing the house.

In the 12.30 pm fire incident, Siti Atikah and Yusni's houses were completely destroyed while Abdul Muiz's house was damaged at the front.-Bernama