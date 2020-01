KUALA LUMPUR: Customers of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will earn a 2.5% interest per annum (also known as rebate) on their electricity security deposit, which will be credited into their January bill.

In a statement, TNB said with the yearly interest, as provided for under the Electricity Supply Act 1990, the security deposits of TNB customers would increase over time because the interest is calculated based on the accumulated balance of the deposit.

“However, the rebate is only given to deposits paid in cash. Customers whose deposit exceedRM2,000 have the option to pay a deposit either in cash or bank guarantee,” it added. — Bernama