TNB denies calling for open interview via WhatsApp

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today denied posting an advertisement calling for an open interview for the position of Auxilliary Police Constable (TNB) on WhatsApp application.

TNB in a statement today advised the public not to be fooled by the fake advertisement that has so far been detected to be circulating in Perak.

“TNB does not use Whatsapp or third-party channels to advertise vacancies.”

The recruitment of TNB personnel is only made through advertisements on the TNB website. — Bernama

https://www.tnb.com.my/about-tnb/>>ELECTRIFYINGCAREERS atau https://jobs.tnb.com.my.