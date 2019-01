PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has reminded users to exercise caution and heed safety aspects in the consumption of electricity during the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

TNB said users should not overload electric sockets with excessive use of extensions to avoid an overload.

“Users should also not install or hang any festive decors on TNB fixtures and cables as there is a risk of electric shocks,” it said in a statement today.

High load, electric shock and arc spark can cause electrical disruption and lead to injuries and damages to properties. They could be life threatening.

Users are also advised to keep electrical appliances in good condition. For any complaints or notification, users can contact TNB on Facebook TNB CareLine or 15454.