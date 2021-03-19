TNB donates school supplies to 30,000 B40 students

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 30,000 students from B40 families received donations in the form of school supplies from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) through the Ceria Ke Sekolah (CKS) 2021 programme.

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said this time the programme involved an allocation of RM3 million involving 208 selected areas nationwide.

“So far, CKS 2021 has been conducted in Kelantan, Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Selangor, and Pahang involving 19,923 students with contributions worth RM2 million. For the programme, we give a contribution worth RM100 for each student in the form of school supplies such as stationery, uniforms, school bags and so on.

“For CKS at the TNB headquarters, a total of 420 poor students selected from three schools — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bangsar, SK Bukit Pantai and SK Bukit Bandaraya — received this contribution,“ he told reporters at the CKS 2021 programme, here, today.

Mahdzir said this was part of TNB’s corporate social responsibility as well as showing the close relationship between TNB and the community through programmes like this.

“This programme will be continued next year, and we only recommend more for the children of TNB employees to be run by Pelitawanis, an organisation for wives of TNB employees.

“Throughout the programme implemented since 2013, many children -- some 36,018 students -- have received donations involving an allocation of RM7.5 million,“ he said.

On TNB’s contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mahdzir said TNB had contributed RM280 million to the government and hospitals.

“We handed over RM250 million to the government while another RM30 million was given to hospitals for them to buy related equipment to use during the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he also said.

Meanwhile, SK Bangsar Parent-Teacher Association president, Mohd Yazid Mohd Yasin, said the donation could help relieve the burden of students from B40 families, especially during this pandemic.

“We know that some parents have lost their jobs and so on due to this pandemic, so this contribution can help parents from the B40 group, categorised as urban poor, in providing school supplies for their children,“ he added. — Bernama