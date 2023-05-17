TNB, Fire Dept probing cause of fire at Mid Valley Megamall

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is working to identify the cause of the fire that broke out at its main intake substation at Mid Valley Megamall today.

In a statement, TNB confirmed the incident at 10.27 am, adding that immediate action had been taken to restore the electricity supply, with some affected consumers receiving their supply as early as 10.55 am.

“The fire caused supply disruption to consumers in a limited area around Mid Valley and part of Desa Pantai,” it said.

It also said that TNB’s technical team had been deployed to the scene.

“TNB is working to fully restore the electricity supply to consumers who are still affected. Users can contact TNB CareLine at 15454 for more information.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused during this supply disruption,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Wan Mohd Sharir Asizi Wan Said said the fire was put out completely at 12.44 pm, and the team is now doing overhaul work.

He also confirmed that no victims were involved in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The five involved the main intake substation to TNB transformer room at Mid Valley with an area of 40x40 square feet, and approximately 70 per cent has been destroyed,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, 45 firefighters and fire engines from the Pantai Fire Station, Jalan Hang Tuah Fire Station, Seputeh Fire Station and Sri Hartamas Fire Station were deployed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 10.32 am. -Bernama