KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is focusing on four areas, namely saving lives, protecting the vulnerable, keeping the lights on, and driving economic recovery as the national electricity company moves to support the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

President and chief executive officer Datuk Ir Baharin Din said the company is committed to helping the government overcome the devastating effects of Covid-19 and support the NRP, which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

He said the positive impact of these four focus areas will extend beyond the three indicators of the NRP that relate to Covid-19 transmission figures, the capacity of the public healthcare system, and the success of the national vaccination programme.

“We are prioritising power supply reliability to hospitals, vaccine storage and vaccination centres, and temporary security posts manned by police and military personnel.

“Since the first lockdown in March 2020, TNB has contributed over RM33 million towards this end, and is currently focused on keeping more than 40 vaccine storage and over 400 vaccination centres running,“ he said in a statement today.

Baharin said the company has also been taking active measures to ensure that it reaches herd immunity among its 35,000 workforce, and offering its own premises as vaccine centres to help accelerate the national vaccination drive.

“These efforts complement our ongoing efforts to minimise the spread of the virus by reducing the operating hours of Kedai Tenaga and moving transactions and enquiries from physical counters to digital platforms,” he said.

In addition, the company will further disburse assistance to the underprivileged groups via various corporate responsibility programmes.

Since January 2021, TNB has directly allocated nearly RM9.5 million to more than 10,000 families affected by the pandemic, and has continued to provide help nationwide.

TNB’s existing easy payment plan has been extended till year-end, benefitting almost seven million customers, while the disconnection of power remains suspended until the end of this month.

The 10 percent discount to six selected sectors under the Pemerkasa package has also been extended to end-September, assisting over 11,500 customers.

“We are also assuming key roles in supporting Malaysia’s economic recovery and this will be more prominent during the later phases of the NRP.

“(This includes) our ongoing capital expenditure investments to further modernise and upgrade our national grid, as well as leveraging on the wider TNB ecosystem to generate multiplier effects to the economy through our vendor development programmes and upskilling initiatives,” he said.

Baharin said in the second regulatory period from 2018 to 2020, TNB had invested over RM7 billion to support its vendor development programme.

A reskilling initiative spearheaded by its training centre, Integrated Learning Solution, aims to provide training for up to 17,500 individuals by 2024 and will support the nation’s energy transition.

“For TNB, our role to support this growth over the next few years up to 2024 will be focused on ensuring a safe and resilient network system, meeting the growing and changing needs of our customers and supporting the nation’s energy transition, with a proposed investment of RM24 billion,” Baharin noted. — Bernama