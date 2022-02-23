TNB has 1.8 million smart meter users

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has installed over 1.8 million smart meters in the Klang Valley and Malacca in an effort to improve services to its consumers.

In a statement today, chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din said TNB had met its target of installing 1.8 million smart meters before the end of 2021, due to the cooperation of consumers and support of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, Energy Commission, state governments and local authorities.

“Thanks to consumers in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Malacca who gave us their cooperation that we managed to install more than 1.8 million smart meters.

“This success enables TNB to support the government’s efforts to improve services to consumers through the provision of better access, transparency and energy consumption control,“ he said.

Baharin said the installation of smart meters was one of its “Grid of the Future” initiatives, i.e., TNB needed to reinvest RM9 billion to RM10 billion annually to modernise the national grid.

The “Grid of the Future” programme adopts smart, automated and digital technologies to ensure maximum efficiency, reliability and sustainability while supporting future energy sustainability,“ he said.

Baharin also said that through the smart meter coupled with the myTNB portal and application, consumers could monitor consumption patterns in ringgit or kilowatt-hours (kWh), view current consumption notifications at the end of the billing cycle, as well as the impact of energy consumption on the environment.

Consumers can practise energy efficiency tips that can be browsed at http://www.tnb.com.my/ to take advantage of smart meter information and reduce carbon footprint emissions.

TNB began installing smart meters four years ago in Malacca and its installation will be expanded in the peninsula in stages so that 9.1 million consumers will have the smart meters by 2026.

-Bernama