TNB lights up MCO temporary security posts

KUALA LUMPUR: As the provider of essential services in the area of electricity, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is going the extra mile to provide comfort to the police and military personnel manning temporary security posts set up to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) by illuminating posts without proper lighting.

TNB Chief Distribution Network Officer Datuk Ir Baharin Din said the utility company has been striving to provide the best services to the people and is fully cognisant that several locations of the temporary security posts in the peninsula require proper lighting.

“We hope this initiative can provide convenience and improve the safety of the police and military personnel who are on night duty.

“Streetlamps have been installed in several locations in collaboration with police and armed forces to assist their personnel in controlling public movement throughout the MCO. We are also identifying other locations that require lighting,” he said in a statement here today.

The MCO is in force from March 18 to April 14 to curb the onslaught of Covid-19 virus.

Ir Baharin explained that electricity supply to tents and security posts are supplied via the nearest TNB power lines while street lights are installed at TNB’s existing electricity poles.

Almost 120 temporary security posts have been illuminated to date. These include posts in Bentong and Temerloh in Pahang, Kulai, Pontian, and Kluang in Johor; Seremban and Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan; Kota Bharu, Kelantan; Merlimau and Jasin in Melaka; Kuala Kangsar, Perak and Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama