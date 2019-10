KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has been directed to fence in the squatter area in Pandan Jaya here which have caught fire several times so as to ensure that no new squatter homes are built.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) who is also Pandan Member of Parliament said it was not suitable as a settlement or residential area as the land was narrow and located under TNB electricity cables.

“God willing, TNB will do so as soon as possible after the fire victims have moved out to their transit homes,” she said.

“This area is not suitable for settlement or housing as the land is narrow and it is located under pylons,” Wan Azizah said after the handing-over ceremony of offer letters for Kuala Lumpur City Hall People’s Housing Project Transit Homes here today.

A total of 24 eligible families received their offer letters today. They were among the 40 families of victims of four fires in the Indian Settlement in Pandan Jaya.

The squatter area which had existed since the 1970s had seen several instances of fire caused by improper and fragile construction, as well as the illegal extension of electric wires.

The fire which broke out on May 30 this year gutted 25 homes while on Jan 6, two homes were burnt down, 10 homes on May 25 and eight homes on June 17. — Bernama