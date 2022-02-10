TNB, Prasarana ink strategic collaboration for LRT Shah Alam line’s high voltage electricity supply

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd to supply high-voltage electricity to three main switch stations along the light rail transit (LRT) project of the Shah Alam Line, formerly known as LRT3.

In a joint statement today, both companies said the collaboration would start at the end of 2022 and the LRT Shah Alam Line is expected to be operational and open to the public by 2025.

TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din said the utility company is ready to cooperate with Prasarana to further develop the transport industry in Malaysia, especially in providing reliable and stable electricity supply to the rail supply along the LRT Shah Alam Line.

“TNB has been committed to accelerate the energy transition, which includes efforts to increase the enterprise value of the generation portfolio, expand the market focus to develop the renewable energy (RE) portfolio, investment for the future grid and the development of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem,” he said.

Prasarana president and group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said TNB’s expertise and ability in channeling reliable electricity supply is critical in ensuring that Prasarana is able to implement its public transport mandate.

“The LRT Shah Alam Line project is part of the Integrated Public Transport Plan for the Greater Klang Valley and Prasarana is mandated to facilitate and promote and implement a planned, safe, responsive, efficient and sustainable land public transport system,” he said.

The LRT Shah Alam Line, which spans 37.8 kilometres (KM) with 20 stations including two mass rapid transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh integration stations, targets the connectivity of 2 million people in the Western corridor of the Klang Valley.

Since 1996, TNB has been providing high voltage electricity supply to Prasarana for LRT 1 (Ampang and Sri Petaling Line) spanning 45KM with a supply of 29.32 megawatts (MW), LRT2 or Kelana Jaya Line (46.4KM, 58.35MW) since 1997 and Monorail (8.6KM, 7.16MW) since 2001.

Since 2016, TNB has been providing electricity to MRT1 or the Kajang Line spanning 51KM for an electricity supply of 80.6MW, while MRT2 or the Putrajaya Line (57.7KM, 36.81MW) since 2019.

TNB will provide supply to the Shah Alam LRT Line from the Main City-Johan Setia (37KM, 52.06MW) by this year. - Bernama