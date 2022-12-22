TNB prioritises public, staff safety during floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) always prioritises the safety of the public and its employees in managing power supply in flood-affected areas, including the immediate power supply cut, if required.

TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din said the move was also to minimise damage to TNB’s assets and ensure orderly and effective management of power supply for the benefit of the public.

“The closure of substations during the floods is for the safety of TNB users and employees,“ he said in a statement issued by TNB today.

Baharin said TNB also supplies power through mobile generators at temporary relief centres (PPS) that do not receive electricity supply from substations.

He said TNB has also set up operation centres in the flood-affected states to monitor the situation and relay the latest information on power supply, with staff tasked with immediate work in the disaster-hit areas.

“TNB does not compromise on the safety of its users and employees in the process of restoring supply after the flood recedes to avoid the possible risk of arcing (flashover) and electric shock,“ he said.

According to Baharin, TNB has informed the Energy Commission (ST) about the provision of logistical support to places frequently affected by floods. This includes 296 mobile generators, 227 small portable generators 5kW/2.5kW, 279 trucks, 38 boats, and 108 floodlights.

“As of Dec 19, 238 out of 258 PPS, mostly in Terengganu and Kelantan, have received power and TNB is trying to send mobile power units to another 20 PPS, which are difficult to access by land,“ he said.

TNB also advised the public to stay away from power poles, electrical installations, and power cables, including those with insulation that are submerged.

After the flood waters recede, consumers are advised to seek the services of registered electricians with ST to check the wiring in their flooded premises. - Bernama