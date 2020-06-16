TNB rubbishes claims chairman Mahdzir receiving high monthly allowance

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has rubbished viral online claims of its chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid receiving a high monthly allowance.

“Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid’s monthly allowance is much lower than the amount viraled on social media.

“ However, it (his actual allowance) is one that reflects his responsibilities as the leader of a company with more than nine million customers and assets worth almost RM60 billion,“ a statement released by TNB today read.

The company futher advised the public to stop spreading posts of the false claim and to always verify any information before sharing them.

“ The act of viraling posts or information that is false is an offence and is punishable by law,“ TNB said.

Over the weekend, it was viraled on social media that the spike in electricity bills in the past three months was due to the fact that TNB had to pay high allowances to Mahdzir which was claimed to be close to RM 1 million a month.