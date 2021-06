KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) today shared some energy-saving tips for the total lockdown period, which began yesterday nationwide.

TNB chief retail officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan, in a statement, said that during the lockdown period, consumers would be able to monitor and manage the usage of their household electrical appliances to reduce energy wastage.

“For over 1.2 million TNB customers with smart meters installed, they can leverage on the daily data available of their electricity usage via the myTNB app to monitor their energy consumption at home,” he said.

He advised TNB customers to practise energy-efficient measures such as turning off computers after use and to stop charging laptops after a full charge as well as to ensure all doors, windows and air outlets are tightly closed while using the air-conditioner.

Other than that, he also advised customers to set a timer on the air-conditioner to manage and save energy, clean the air-conditioner filters to optimise the cooling process and use natural light whenever possible to reduce lighting costs.

Further information on ways to use electricity prudently and wisely is available at the myTNB portal https://www.mytnb.com.my. Consumers can also monitor the energy usage of all electrical appliances individually with MAEVi at https://maevi.my/

For bill inquiries, contact TNB CareLine at 1300-88-5454, Facebook TNB CareLine and Twitter@Tenaga_Nasional. — Bernama