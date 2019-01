PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) celebrates the coming Chinese New Year with the feeling of family love in a comedic atmosphere through their new short film advertisement titled, The ONG-est Hours.

TNB chief corporate officer Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman said the short film is an example to the youth not to forget their family foundation in pursuit of success in life. He hoped it would encourage viewers to appreciate the importance of fostering family ties.

“This is because most families only focus on the big dinner, ignoring the important tradition after the feast, which all family members spending the time together to welcome the CNY on new year eve,” he said.

The short film shows a tale of four cousins who felt bored and were looking for ways and tricks to get out from the house after celebrating the ‘big meal’ with their family on the eve of Chinese New Year.

The situation escalated when the older generation, including their grandmother and uncle being tricky to prevent the youngsters from leaving the house and making them stay and spend more time with the family.

Different tactics and tricks between the two generations expressed a funny and entertaining atmosphere with full of messages and reminders to the young people that happiness is not just about the wealth and success.

At the end, the four cousins realised that they were really happy hanging out with their family and happiness were achieved with the time spent together among the family.

The ad will be aired on television on Feb 2, 2019. The full-length video is up on youtube for viewers to watch and share.

TNB is also inviteing those who are spending time with their family on the Chinese New Year to surf www.ongtime.my and collecting points by completing the task. Players who earn the top 20 points will win the statue of Jero, which is the favorite cat character in the previous the previous CNY TNB films.