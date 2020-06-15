TNB summoned to clarify increase in electricity bills

TEMERLOH: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) has called Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to clarify the increase in electricity bills since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which has caused public outcry.

Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said KeTSA and the Energy Commission had summoned TNB’s top management led by its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan today, which will be followed by another meeting tomorrow.

“TNB’s top management is required to present what they have done during this period so that we can see the issues raised as a whole. We will also provide an opportunity for them after listening to complaints and criticism of the people.

“I understand at this point that they (TNB) are fine tuning all the discussions that took place this morning before we go into further detail at tomorrow’s meeting to make the best decision,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said this at a press conference after visiting the National Elephant Conservation Centre, Kuala Gandah, Lanchang, here which was also attended by Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim. - Bernama