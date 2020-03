KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has suspended its supply disconnections, meter reading and Kedai Tenaga operations nationwide throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, from March 18-31.

TNB chief corporate officer, Datuk Wira Roslan Ab. Rahman said the move is made to safeguard the interests of the public and employees involved.

He added that the company’s technical employees will be working to ensure continuous service and supply.

“This will include technical staff in the grid and electrical division, connection and restoration works as well as other critical operations that are operating such as customer service, security and power control facilities,” he said in a statement today.

In the event of an electrical supply outage, consumers may contact TNB CareLine at 15454 or through TNB CareLine’s Facebook page.

Customers are also advised to use online transaction facilities for any transactions, such as myTNB portal and TNB app, he added. — Bernama