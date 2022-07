KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has confirmed that there are power outages in several areas in the country currently.

TNB in ​​a post on Facebook via the TNB Careline account stated that TNB’s technical team is identifying the cause and efforts are underway to restore supply.

“We apologise for any inconvenience experienced by consumers during this supply disruption,“ TNB said. - Bernama