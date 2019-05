KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) wants to continuously monitor and address customers that are facing issues with their electricity bill.

TNB President and CEO Amir Hamzah Azizan said out of the 14,649 complaints they have received during the two months of April and May, 11,331 cases have been resolved, while another 3,318 cases remain under investigation.

“We have also shared our latest status and giving full cooperation to the Energy Commission and the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry,“ he said at a press conference at TNB headquarters today.

He was responding to complaints by members of the public who have posted that their electricity bills have spiked, or even doubled, on social media.

Amir urged consumers who are facing such issues to come forward and file a report with TNB so that investigations can be conducted to determine the problem behind the bill hike.

“We have formed a special taskforce team to look into the high electricity bill, which is monitoring and checking all reports and complaints received. It will remain as a supporting mechanism as long as it is needed.

“If we find that the spike in the electricity bill is not caused by the household consumption, we will refund the money back to the owner’s respective account,“ he said.

He also did not confirm if TNB had received any letter from the Energy Commission after news reports emerged that the company may be fined for violating the standard for service levels.

“Right now, we are just focused on resolving customer’s complaints. We will focus on this issue and deal with the other issues later. The customers affected are our priority,“ he said.