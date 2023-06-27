TNB to see RM2.3b returns from energy deal in Laos starting 2025

VIENTIANE: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Electricite du Lao (EDL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potentials of hydropower in Laos which is expected to generate returns of RM460 million to RM2.3 billion a year to TNB beginning 2025.

It also has the potential to increase cross-border electricity trade in Asean and assist Laos to become the “Battery of Asia”.

The MoU which was signed today in conjunction with the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), also aimed to increase Laos’ electricity export to Malaysia through the Malaysia-Thailand-Laos tripartite cooperation.

In addition to the MoU between TNB and EDL, Anwar who is also Malaysia’s Finance Minister, had witnessed two memoranda of cooperation (MoC).

The MoC involved Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) and Lao National Railway State Enterprise (LNRSE) in rail transportation, as well as Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd (MPSB) and Thanaleng Dry Port (TDP) in inland port activities. -Bernama